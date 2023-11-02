Women backbone of Parliament and country's economic development: Vice-Prez Dhankhar

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Women are the backbone of Parliament and the country's economic development, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday as he invited students of Delhi University's Miranda House College to attend the Winter Session of Parliament.

Talking about women's representation in Parliament, he said a minimum of one-third of seats each in the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assemblies would soon be reserved for women candidates.

Delivering an address on the 'Role of Women in Indian Parliament' to mark the platinum jubilee of the college, the vice-president said India made history on September 21 when the women's reservation bill, which has now become a law, was passed in the new parliament building.

"A special session of Parliament on September 21 in the new building marked history as the women's reservation bill was passed. The day coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday according to the Hindu tithi," he said.

"Women are the backbone of the parliament and our economic development. Without their presence, the country cannot run successfully," said Dhankhar, who is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha.

He also offered to invite five interns from Miranda House for a 15-day course on Parliament.

The vice president praised Miranda House for holding the first position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for seven years in a row.

Delhi University's vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh and Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani also attended the event. PTI SJJ NAB NSD NSD