Women backbone of society, their empowerment essential for country's progress: CM Bhajanlal

Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday said women are the backbone of society and their empowerment is essential for the progress of the country. He said it was needed to prioritise education, health and self-reliance of the women.

Addressing a state-level programme organised on the occasion of International Women's Day in Hanumangarh, Sharma said creating awareness about women's rights, dignity and equal opportunities is crucial for building a progressive society.

The chief minister also highlighted the role of the central government in promoting women-centric policies.

"Initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Mission, which facilitated the construction of over 12 crore toilets, Ujjwala scheme providing more than 11 crore LPG connections and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana -- under which over 70 per cent houses are registered in the name of women or jointly -- have strengthened the position of women in society," he said.

Sharma said that the Rajasthan government has created more than 16 lakh "Lakhpati Didis" and provided livelihood assistance worth Rs 679 crore to about 1.39 lakh self-help groups.

Under the Mukhyamantri Ekal Nari Samman Pension Scheme, he said, more than 19 lakh women pensioners have received Rs 6,876 crore, while an assistance of around Rs 101 crore has been provided for the marriages of more than 27,000 girls under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana, he said.

Sharma also said the state government is working to ensure balanced regional development. Referring to the state budget, he said farmers in the Sri Ganganagar-Hanumangarh region will particularly benefit from an additional bonus of Rs 150 on the minimum support price of wheat.

During the programme, the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore in the district and launched the Lado Protsahan Yojana portal. Financial assistance under several welfare schemes was transferred to beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara also addressed the programme.

Earlier, the chief minister visited an exhibition showcasing schemes related to women and interacted with beneficiaries. He also distributed wheelchairs and hearing aids to persons with disabilities. Women police personnel handled security arrangements at the exhibition and event venue.