Women being forced to attend BJP rallies to get benefits of Assam govt schemes: Gogoi

Guwahati, Feb 28 (PTI) Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday alleged that women were being forced to attend BJP rallies to get benefits of state government schemes.

Addressing public meetings as part of the 'Samay Paribortonor Yatra' in different parts of Sivasagar district, Gogoi said that if voted to power in the state, Congress will "reconsider and improve" the existing social welfare schemes to ensure that women get maximum benefits.

He asserted that people of the state were ready to reject the politics of "fear and intimidation" in the upcoming assembly polls and repose their faith in the Congress.

"If the Congress comes to power, policies would be reconsidered and improved, and eligible women would receive benefits directly in their bank accounts without having to attend party meetings," he said.

"Women of the state do not want to remain mere beneficiaries as perceived by the BJP government. They now want to become self-reliant and stand on their own feet," he added.

The state's BJP-led government provides eligible women Rs 1,250 per month as part of the 'Orunudoi' scheme, among other benefits.

Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said the people now seek a peaceful and "Natun Bor Asom".

"No one is afraid of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's high-handedness anymore. People are welcoming the Congress with open hearts and assuring their support," he said.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the yatra, he alleged the state government has neglected singer Zubeen Garg and his cremation ground.

"The government has not paid due respect to 'Zubeen Kshetra'. The CM is busy with self-promotion. 'Zubeen Kshetra' has not been properly maintained. No significant steps have been taken for its development," he said.

"Fans and family members have had to clean and maintain the site themselves. This proves that the government has failed in its responsibility. It is extremely unfortunate that a government which frequently talks about building flyovers has done nothing for the development of Zubeen Kshetra," he said.

Gogoi was accompanied by the state's leader of the opposition, Debabrata Saikia, and MP Pradyut Bordoloi, among others. PTI SSG SSG SOM