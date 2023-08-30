Women beneficiaries of govt schemes tie rakhi to Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Aug 30 (PTI) Women beneficiaries, who received the first guarantee card and the first gas cylinder of Rs 500 from the state government, tied rakhi on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s wrist on Wednesday on Raksha Bandhan.

According to a government spokesperson, Pooja Devi and Sarju Devi, residents of Mahapura, Jaipur, thanked the chief minister for his government's public welfare schemes tying him a rakhi at his house.

Gehlot on the occasion also announced that 100 per cent concession in Rajasthan Roadways bus fare given to women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan will continue till August 31.

Gehlot's wife Sunita Gehlot and daughter Sonia Gehlot Ankhar were also present when he received the women beneficiaries at his residence.

Sisters of Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya and the children from SOS Balagram tied rakhi to Governor Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhavan.