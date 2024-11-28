Women beneficiaries under Maiyan Samman Yojana to receive Rs 2,500 from Dec: Hemant Soren

Ranchi, Nov 28 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said that Rs 2,500 would be credited to the bank accounts of each woman beneficiary under Maiyan Samman Yojana from the month of December.

At present, the government provides financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women in the 18-50 years age bracket under the scheme.

"We had decided earlier to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to each woman beneficiary under the scheme from December. Now, the benefit will be credited to the bank accounts of the women beneficiaries every month from December," Soren told reporters after the first cabinet meeting of his government.

The JMM-led government had launched the scheme in August this year benefiting over 50 lakh women in the state.

According to poll analysts, the Maiyan Samman Yojana played a significant role in ensuring INDIA bloc's victory in the recently held Jharkhand assembly polls.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to set up a special cell in the Finance department to find out new sources to hike the state's revenue and increase the old taxes applicable in the mining sector.

The Hemant Soren-led cabinet also decided to review the future examination process for police recruitment and directed the JPSC, JSSC and other authorities to publish an examination calendar before January 2025 for appointment to all the vacant posts.

Soren took oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony here on Thursday, which was attended by several top political leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soren.

This is the 49-year-old JMM leader's fourth stint as the chief minister.

The JMM-led alliance last week stormed to power in Jharkhand for the second time in a row, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-led NDA managed 24 seats. PTI SAN SAN RG