Women BJP leaders fire fresh salvo at Oppn for abusing PM Modi's mother

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Several women leaders of the BJP on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on the Opposition for the abuse directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during its recent 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta alleging that two "princes", Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, have shamed politics.

They fired salvos at the opposition leaders after Modi spoke on the issue for the first time in his virtual address to an event in Bihar.

"My late mother had nothing to do with politics, so what was her fault? Why was she abused?" he said.

"I may forgive them, but the people of Bihar will never pardon them for insulting my mother. People of the state must say that they will punish the leaders of these parties in the coming days," he added.

BJP's Radhika Khera claimed that the Congress has shown that it lacks Indian values, alleging that the party was also being run by foreigners.

She said all three members of the Gandhi family -- Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra -- have maintained silence over the matter. "Nothing can be worse. Their hate against Modi has risen so much that they are dragging his late mother into their abusive politics." Gupta said while Modi has dedicated himself to serving every part of the country, the two "princes"have brought shame to political discourse. The abuse defined their low level of politics, she said.

A person from the Opposition's dais in Darbhanga had hurled expletive at Modi, sparking a political row. He was arrested later.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, who represents Bhubaneswar in Lok Sabha, said voters of Bihar will give a befitting reply to the opposition alliance. Only the Congress can practice such a low level of politics, she said.

West Bengal BJP leader Locket Chatterjee said opposition leaders have fallen to targeting Modi's mother after repeatedly, "abusing" Modi. She said it was shocking that no opposition leader, including state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, criticised the abusive remarks. PTI KR KR KSS KSS