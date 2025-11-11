Women BJP supporters stage demonstration in Bengal over 'non-payment' of financial scheme dues

Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) Around 3,000 women BJP supporters took to the streets in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district on Tuesday, demanding the resumption of payments under a state government financial scheme, which they alleged were stopped due to their political affiliation.

The protesters claimed that payments under the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme to nearly 12,000 women in the Moyna area have been stopped for three months, “due to their association with the saffron party”.

The protest march was led by the Tamluk district unit of the BJP.

When the rallyists tried to enter the BDO office to submit a memorandum, police personnel reportedly locked the main gate, leading to a scuffle, officials said.

The protesters claimed that several participants of the rally suffered minor injuries in the scuffle.

"If we support the BJP, will the state government stop our benefits? We haven't received money for three months,” one of the agitators said.

They warned of a bigger protest if the payments continued to be "stalled".

A local Trinamool Congress leader, however, denied the allegations. PTI BSM RBT