Women bury themselves in ground to press Maratha quota demand

Beed (Maha), Sep 8 (PTI) Four women buried themselves halfway in the ground as a form of protest to support the demand of reservation for the Maratha community in central Maharashtra's Beed district on Friday.

The protest was staged at Wasanwadi near Beed town.

The demand of reservation for the politically dominant Maratha community has taken centre stage once again after the police lathi-charged a violent mob at the venue of a hunger strike launched by activist Majoj Jarange in Latur district last week, causing outrage in the community. PTI COR KRK