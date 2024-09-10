Women can do whatever men can: Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur, Sep 10 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said women can do all the work that men can, adding that women can even do work which men cannot.

Speaking at an event organised by a women’s multi-state cooperative society here, Bhagwat also dwelt on the usage of the term “women’s emancipation”.

“The language of “women’s emancipation” feels wrong. If women are given freedom to do whatever they want to do, then everybody is automatically emancipated,” Bhagwat said.

“Women in India don’t just think for themselves. The quality of vatsalya (maternal love) is inbuilt in them and that is why they think about everyone’s welfare,” he said.

“We see from our homes to institutions that women think of everyone’s welfare,” he said.

Bhagwat also unveiled a portrait of former RSS chief M S Golwalkar at the event.

Bhagwat also performed aarti at the Ganesh pandal at the event and told reporters that he had prayed for everyone's welfare. PTI VT VT