Women-centric events held in Haryana to mark PM's launch of 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign

Chandigarh, Sep 17 (PTI) Women's health check-up camps and a special immunisation drive were held in Haryana's Rohtak on Wednesday, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's launching of the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and the 'Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns from Madhya Pradesh.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda, along with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, also watched the live telecast of Modi launching the two campaigns, aimed at improving women's health and promoting nutrition, from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

According to an official statement, Modi launched a countrywide drive for women's health and nutrition by unveiling the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign and inaugurating the '8th Poshan Maah'.

In Haryana, Nadda and Saini launched the campaign during a grand state-level ceremony organised in Rohtak, marking a major step towards strengthening healthcare and nutrition services for women, adolescent girls, and children, an official statement said.

It also marks significant progress in realising the prime minister's vision of raising the quality of life for women and ushering in a new era of women-led development, it said.

The '8th Poshan Maah' aims to spread awareness about the importance of nutrition for pregnant women, lactating mothers, adolescent girls and children under six years of age.

At the Rohtak ceremony, several initiatives were also rolled out, including women's health check-up camps, the fourth phase of the 'Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan', and a special immunisation drive.

Nadda also symbolically launched 'Poshan Maah' by feeding a child a nutritious meal.

To highlight the "progress" in improving gender balance, sarpanches Renu from Samchana, Saroj from Kharawar, and Kajal from Bhaini Surjan were honoured for leading villages where the birth rate of girls has surpassed that of boys.

Besides, senior citizens above 70 years of age were provided Vay Vandana cards under the Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Beneficiaries of the scheme were also distributed Ayushman Cards on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Nadda inaugurated an exhibition at Maharishi Dayanand University in Rohtak, offering a glimpse of 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan'. He said the campaign is aimed at ensuring protection, awareness, and improved healthcare for women and children.

During the visit, Nadda and Saini also reviewed the TB-free India campaign. Dedicated panels on the 'Nikshay Poshan Yojana' informed visitors that TB patients receive monthly nutritional assistance of Rs 1,000 directly into their bank accounts during treatment.

The stalls at the exhibition provided detailed guidance on cancer screening, anaemia control, thalassemia testing, high blood pressure, diabetes, and tuberculosis.

In a related development, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here organised a mega health camp under the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign.

At the health camp, 259 antenatal check-ups were conducted, along with 2,459 haemoglobin screenings and 690 breast cancer screenings. Preventive care remained central with 901 diabetes, 1,079 hypertension, 77 cervical cancer, 238 oral cancer, and 378 sickle cell disease screenings, the hospital said.

In addition, PGIMER also conducted 94 major surgeries and facilitated 450 blood donations, it added.

A group of final-year medical students from Lund University, Sweden, currently on an elective training programme at the Advanced Paediatric Centre (APC), PGIMER, also participated in the mega health camp.

"The participation of international students underlines the global relevance of India's health initiatives. At PGIMER, we are committed to strengthening women's health, and it is gratifying to see our efforts being appreciated beyond borders," Vivek Lal, Director of PGIMER, said. PTI SUN RHL