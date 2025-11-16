Women chant 'Mahishasura Mardini Stotram' at Vasudev Ghat in presence of Delhi CM

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Thousands of women gathered at the Vasudev Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna river here on Sunday to chant the 'Mahishasura Mardini Stotram', as Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged them to embody the spirit of Goddess Durga.

Through the collective recitation of the prayer extolling Goddess Durga, they sent out a clear message that no terrorist, extremist, or anti-national force attempting to intimidate Delhi can ever succeed in their design, said a government statement.

This was the first event of its kind along the Yamuna river after Independence, it said.

At the event, CM Gupta emphasised the pivotal role of women in shaping the nation and society.

"If a daughter from an ordinary household can rise to the office of chief minister, then any woman can touch the sky; she only needs to take one step forward with determination," Gupta said.

She told the women gathered on the occasion that society needs their strength now more than ever. Gupta urged them to come forward, embody the spirit of Goddess Durga, define their roles with confidence, and contribute actively in nation-building.

The chief minister encouraged women to rise above their personal struggles and recognise their responsibilities, not only towards their families but towards the country as well.

She expressed confidence that the day is not far when the Yamuna will once again flow freely and in her pristine form.

Organised jointly by the Department of Art, Culture and Languages of the Delhi Government and the Vishwamangalya Sabha, the programme also witnessed the presence of Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra and Delhi's Minister for Art, Culture and Languages Kapil Mishra.