Women & Child Development Ministry gives permission to Bihar govt to open 11 more OSC

Patna, Dec 2 (PTI) The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) has given permission to the Bihar government to open 11 more One Stop Centres (OSC) in the state, an official said on Monday.

The OSC is a Centrally sponsored scheme launched by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2015 to provide integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence, both in private and public spaces under one roof in states and Union territories.

An approval letter for operationalisation and establishment of 11 additional OSCs in the state was received by the Women & Child Development Corporation (WCDC) of Bihar government from the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development a few days ago, the official said.

"... The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has given us permission to establish 11 more OSC centres in the state. There are already 39 OSCs operating in all districts in the state. Patna has two OSCs. Now, the total number of OSCs in the state will be 40. The newly sanctioned 11 centres will soon start functioning in the state", Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Social Welfare department and chairman-cum-managing director, WCDC, Harjot Kaur Bamhrah told PTI.

The additional 11 OSCs will be opened in Muzaffarpur, Gaya, East Champaran, West Champaran, Purnea, Katihar, Rohtas, Madhubani, Kaimur, Aurangabad and Jamui districts, she said, adding "these centres will be additional as one OSC each is already operating in these 11 districts".

"The OSC scheme intends to provide support to women who are affected by violence. These centres facilitate quick, emergency and non-emergency access to a large number of services, including legal, medical, advisory and psychological support, under one ceiling to fight all forms of brutality against women. Women facing any sort of violence due to attempted sexual abuse, sexual harassment, domestic violence, honour based offences, trafficking, are offered specialised services", said Bamhrah.

The number of cases registered and disposed of relating to crimes committed against women increased in 2022-23, when compared to previous year, according to the Bihar Economic Survey report (2023-24) released by the state government a few months ago.

"It can be attributed to increased awareness and integrated support provided by the OSC scheme of the government, as many women are coming forward to register cases with the authorities", she said.

Of the total 8,002 cases registered, 6,952 cases relating to offences against women were disposed of in 2022-23..

"Out of all cases in 2022-23, registration is the highest for domestic violence with 5,615, followed by dowry abuse (708), rape and trafficking case (147), second marriage (71), child marriage (48), mobile/cyber-related crimes (42), sexual harassment at work places (23), and others (1,284). In 2021-22, out of a total of 7,030 cases, 6,002 cases were disposed of," says the report. PTI PKD RG