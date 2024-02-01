Women, children in Budget 2024-25: Marginal rise in allocation for WCD Ministry

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Women and Child Development Ministry has been allocated Rs 26,000 crore in 2024-25, an increase of 2.52 per cent from the previous budget.

The Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0 (Umbrella ICDS - Anganwadi Services, Poshan Abhiyan, Scheme for Adolescent Girls) saw the highest allocation of funds at Rs 21,200 crore, followed by the Mission Shakti (Mission for Protection and Empowerment for Women) which has been given Rs 3145.97 crore.

The objective of Mission Shakti (Sambal) is to improve the accessibility and integrate all efforts and various government initiatives towards the safety and protection of women, as well as for securing their rights and entitlements.

The Mission VATSALYA (Child Protection Services and Child Welfare Services) was allocated Rs 1,472 crore.

The Mission VATSALYA scheme is being implemented with a view to create a safe and secure environment for comprehensive development of children who are in need of care and protection.

According to the revised budget estimate of 2023-24, the WCD ministry was allocated Rs 25,448.68 crore.

The budget allocation for autonomous bodies is Rs 153 crore, a dip from Rs 168 crore in the earlier budget.

These autonomous bodies include - Central Adoption Resource Agency (CARA), National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and National Commission for Women.