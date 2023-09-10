Women, children suffer most during communal violence, says actor Prakash Raj

Kottayam, Sep 10 (PTI) Expressing concern over violence in Manipur, actor Prakash Raj said that it was the women and the children who suffer the most in communal violence. Addressing a gathering here on Saturday, as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of the DC Books, he said the society will deteriorate when citizens blindly follow a leader.

"It is clear that the society will deteriorate when citizens blindly and unquestioningly follow a leader or an ideology, say nationalism, like what is happening in this country today. And if you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor," Raj said.

He said 16 or 17 year-old teenagers are brandishing swords and guns in processions and it was not the country that Dr Ambedkar or social reformer Basavanna dreamed of.

The actor also said that the violence in Manipur shows us how a communal war can affect the society.

"Today when you see Manipur, these wounds tell us what a communal war or violence has brought to us. Who suffers the most, the women, the children, the future. Because these wounds are deeper than flesh. Did we not learn from it? "When I see the 16-17-year-old youngsters in the processions brandishing swords and guns, my heart cries. They don't have dreams. They don't know what the future holds for them. Who brainwashed them and why are we silent about it?" Raj asked.

He pointed out the recent incident in which a teacher had allegedly asked students to beat a child from one particular community.

"How come a teacher is emboldened to get an eight-year-old slapped by another community boys. And is this the country, the future of India, Ambedkar or Basavanna or anyone had imagined?," he asked.

Raj was delivering the DC Kizhakemuri memorial lecture here. PTI COR RRT RRT KH