Women clash outside Badlapur station

Thane, Mar 7 (PTI) Two groups of women working at different shops came to blows outside Badlapur railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district over the possession of keys for the toilet, police said on Saturday.

A video of the incident which occurred at a commercial complex near the station has gone viral.

"The fight broke out over a trivial issue regarding the toilet keys in the complex. We have taken note of the viral footage and initiated an investigation into the matter," an official from the Badlapur police station said. PTI COR NSK