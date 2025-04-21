Women climb down dried up well, walk miles as water crisis hits Nashik village

Nashik, Apr 21 (PTI) Women huddle around wells as the scorching sun beats down on them in Borichi Bari village in Maharashtra's Nashik district, where they risk their lives by climbing down the rocky walls to fetch water for their daily needs.

Borichi Bari in Peth taluka of the district is grappling with a severe water shortage, as three wells in the village are drying up, and only one is showing any trace of water.

Villagers are forced to climb down wells using ropes, a dangerous feat that puts their lives at risk.

“We have three wells, but they depend entirely on rainwater. The supply lasts until January or February,” said Somnath Nikule, deputy sarpanch of the village.

He said locals have to walk 2 to 3 km to fetch water, and people who are unable to make the trip shell out Rs 60 for a 200-litre barrel.

Nikule said work under the Jal Jeevan Mission had started but was halted midway.

Jal Jeevan Mission is a Central scheme to provide water to all rural households in the country through individual tap connections.

The water crisis in the village has also affected the personal lives of villagers.

Nikule said, “No one wants to get their daughters married to men from the village. Many men, even in their thirties, remain unmarried because of the water shortage." Echoing the distress, Chandrabai Bhoir (61) said, “We walk kilometres in the sweltering heat just to get two pots of water. The well water is dirty, and children fall sick after consuming it. We have to get down into the well to fill the vessels. We hope the government helps us. If water came to our homes all year round, it would be a blessing.” Villagers who own livestock have to buy water to keep their animals alive.

Additional chief executive officer of the Nashik Zilla Parishad, Dr Arjun Gunda, acknowledged the severity of the crisis.

“There has been a water shortage in Kumbale gram panchayat for the last five to six days due to a drop in water levels in wells. The panchayat has started the supply through tankers to address the issue. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a drinking water supply scheme has been sanctioned for Borichi Bari. A new site has been identified for a well, and work is progressing quickly. Soon, the village will get tap water, even during summer.” Asked about people risking their lives by getting down wells, he said the water in that particular well was not potable.

"That particular well is not used for drinking water. It is just being done by certain individuals trying to tarnish the government's image. However, efforts are in full swing, and residents will soon have access to clean drinking water through the Jal Jeevan scheme."