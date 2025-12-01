Women Congress to protest in Delhi on Dec 14 over SIR, alleged voter deletions

Ranchi, Dec 1 (PTI) All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) president Alka Lamba on Monday said party workers, social activists and supporters of constitutional rights from across the country will assemble at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on December 14 to protest against alleged vote theft and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Lamba was in Ranchi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Jharkhand Mahila Congress president Rama Khalko, a former deputy mayor of Ranchi.

"The Parliament will be in session during our rally. The session began on Monday and will continue till December 19. Through this rally, we want to fix the government’s accountability towards the Constitution and democracy," she said.

She said Congress’ vision on SIR is clear. "SIR is an attack on our democratic rights. It is a planned conspiracy to remove non-BJP voters including Dalits, tribals and minorities from the electoral rolls," Lamba claimed.

Stating that the SIR exercise was underway in 12 states, she claimed Booth Level Officers were under enormous pressure and "several have died by suicide".

"Our leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have decided to fight SIR and other burning issues both inside Parliament and on the streets," she said.

Referring to Bihar, Lamba alleged that around 65 lakh names were deleted from the electoral rolls ahead of the elections.

"RJD gets the maximum votes in Bihar but its seat share remains negligible. The EC has become an election machine of the BJP," she alleged.

She claimed that the alliance government in Jharkhand has fulfilled its promises made to women.

"Around 50 lakh women of the state are being provided monthly finance assistance of Rs 2,500. Similarly, we are also providing financial assistance to women in Karnataka and Telangana. But, BJP governments in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh and Assam have cheated women voters," she alleged. PTI SAN SAN MNB