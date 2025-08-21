Women consistently reaching new heights as scientists, soldiers and in many roles: President Murmu

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Asserting that India's vision for women-centric change is clear and unshakable, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said women are consistently reaching new heights as scientists, soldiers and in many other roles.

They are no longer waiting for opportunities to be given and are moving forward on their own, providing leadership with firm confidence, she said.

Murmu said women are regarded as the embodiment of strength and are revered in Indian culture and the nation is moving forward with the vision of giving them greater recognition besides entrusting them with the highest responsibilities.

"As scientists, engineers, doctors, soldiers, artists, entrepreneurs, athletes, academicians, social workers, policy makers, and in many other roles, women are consistently reaching new heights," Murmu said in a pre-recorded video message for "SheShakti" program organised by News 18 Network here.

The President said that India’s vision for women-centric change is clear, and its commitment is unshakable.

"In reality, this is not just change, but a revolution," she said in the video message, recorded in Hindi and shared by the organisers.

From the Lakhpati Didi scheme to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, many visionary reforms have advanced the journey of women’s empowerment in our country, Murmu said.

The scheme was launched by the Union government in 2023 and recognises women members of self-help groups (SHGs), who have an annual income of at least Rs 1 lakh from agriculture, animal husbandry, and small industries, as ‘Lakhpati Didis’.

The 128th Constitution amendment bill, officially named the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women was passed by Parliament in 2023.

The idea of development through women’s leadership has now taken the form of a policy-driven and institutional flow, the President said.

"I am glad that through the SheShakti program, an effective platform is emerging -- one that not only celebrates achievements but also provides new energy to the spirit of change," she said. PTI AKV NB