Women constitute 51 per cent of TN electorate in final voter list

Chennai, Feb 23 (PTI) The final electoral roll for Tamil Nadu reveals that women now constitute approximately 51 per cent of the total electorate, outnumbering men by a margin of over 12.21 lakh.

According to the official data released by Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on Monday, out of the state's total 5,67,07,380 electors, female voters account for 2,89,60,838 while male voters stand at 2,77,38,925.

A comparison with the 2021 Assembly election data shows that the gender gap has widened significantly over the last five years.

In 2021, the state had 6.29 crore voters, with 3.19 crore women and 3.09 crore men, representing a gap of approximately 10.15 lakh.

While the total electorate has shrunk to 5.67 crore in 2026 due to the removal of nearly 74 lakh ineligible names, the female majority has strengthened in percentage terms, growing from 50.7 per cent in 2021 to 51.07 per cent today.

The new data released after Special Intensive Revision (SIR) highlights a consistent trend where women maintain a lead in almost every district.

In Chennai, which has a total of 28.30 lakh voters, there are 14.64 lakh women compared to 13.65 lakh men.

Similarly, in Thiruvallur, the district with the highest overall voter count of 31.57 lakh, female electors number 16.12 lakh against 15.44 lakh males.

A comparison of district-wise statistics shows significant gender gaps in several major regions. In Erode, women outnumber men by over 63,000, while in Coimbatore, the gap stands at over 94,000 with 13.95 lakh female voters against 13 lakh males.

Even in one of the state's smallest electorates, The Nilgiris, totaling 5.47 lakh, there are 2.85 lakh women compared to 2.61 lakh men.

In the southern districts, Madurai recorded 12.58 lakh women against 12.08 lakh men, and Thanjavur reported 10.04 lakh female voters compared to 9.47 lakh males.

The third gender category has also seen a steady rise over the five-year period. The number of registered third gender voters has increased to 7,617 in 2026, up from the 7,192 recorded during the 2021 elections. Chennai recorded the highest concentration in this category at 829, followed by Thiruvallur at 613 and Coimbatore at 528.

Not surprisingly, smaller districts like Ariyalur and Perambalur reported the lowest numbers in this category with 28 and 31 voters respectively.

While Thiruvallur, Chennai, and Salem occupy the top three spots for total voter volume, the bottom three districts in terms of size are Ariyalur (5.22 lakh), Nagapattinam (5.27 lakh), and The Nilgiris (5.47 lakh). PTI JR KH