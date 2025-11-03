Women cricket team's fighting spirit have inspired millions across India: J-K L-G

Jammu, Nov 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on winning the ICC Women's World Cup, saying their determination and fighting spirit have inspired millions across the country.

The Indian women's team clinched its first-ever World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa in the summit clash in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, scripting a golden chapter in the nation's sporting history.

"World Champion Team India! Congratulations to the Indian Women's Cricket Team on lifting the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. This glorious victory is a moment of immense pride for the entire nation," Sinha said on X.

He added that "the team's determination, skill and fighting spirit have inspired millions across the country." Meanwhile, youths in Jammu celebrated the victory of Indian women's cricket team by bursting firecrackers and chanting slogans. PTI AB AB RUK RUK