Women crucial in shaping vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’: LS Speaker Om Birla

Tirupati, Sep 14 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said women are playing a crucial role in shaping the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' through their leadership and contributions.

“Women are contributing immensely to the making of 'Viksit Bharat' with their vision and leadership, playing a crucial role in shaping the nation’s progress,” Birla said at the National Conference of the Committee on Empowerment of Women in Parliament and State and Union Territory legislatures.

He noted that women have always been central to social and political life, introducing new ideas and strengthening democratic institutions.

According to the government website, 'Viksit Bharat-2047' is India’s ambitious vision to become a developed nation by the centenary of its independence. It encompasses economic prosperity, social progress, environmental sustainability and effective governance.

The government has launched a webpage, 'Ideas for the Vision of Viksit Bharat-2047', on MyGov.in to enable youth to share suggestions and shape India’s vision for 2047.

Recalling the making of the Constitution, Birla said nearly 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly enriched the document with their perspectives, helping shape the world’s longest written constitution.

He pointed out that, unlike many constitutions worldwide, the Indian Constitution guaranteed women the right to vote, equality, and justice from the very beginning.

Acknowledging women's contributions across finance, technology and sports, Birla said the country also takes pride in having a tribal woman, Droupadi Murmu, as the President of India.