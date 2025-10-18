Women customers to get up to 10 per cent discount at Supplyco outlets from Nov 1

Kochi, Oct 18 (PTI) Kerala Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil on Saturday announced that women customers will receive up to 10 per cent discount on non-subsidised products at government-run Supplyco outlets from November 1.

The minister was speaking after inaugurating the valedictory function as part of the Supplyco’s Golden Jubilee celebrations here.

He said the new discount will be in addition to the existing price reductions already offered by Supplyco.

According to him, various new schemes will be rolled out targeting a monthly sales turnover of Rs 250 crore.

As part of the plan, mobile supermarkets will be launched across 14 districts, reaching all 140 constituencies.

To improve the availability of quality rice, boiled rice will be included among the subsidised varieties, allowing ration cardholders to purchase up to 20 kg of rice through Supplyco outlets — double the existing 10 kg limit, the minister said.

Anil said Supplyco has evolved beyond being just a government institution and is now positioning itself as a strong business organisation. “Supplyco is implementing marketing strategies comparable to international retail chains while continuing its market intervention initiatives to support the public,” he said.

He also announced that Supplyco will introduce Privilege Cards for customers, allowing them to earn reward points on each purchase and redeem them for discounts on future purchases.

He said that during this financial year, 30 Maveli stores will be upgraded into supermarkets and 15 into superstores.

By December, the Thalassery, Ernakulam, and Kottayam supermarkets will be transformed into Signature Marts offering a superior shopping experience.

Also, six new petrol pumps will be opened, Anil said.

The minister said the benefits of GST restructuring, which reduced product prices, were fully passed on to customers.

Supplyco’s Sabari products will soon be available through other retail outlets as well.

Discussions are also underway with mill owners to procure and process paddy for Supplyco’s retail network, he said.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister P Rajeev said Supplyco achieved record sales worth Rs 386 crore during this Onam season, which is the highest in its history.

He said that despite the economic constraints, the Finance Department extended the necessary financial support to Supplyco for Onam.

Rajeev emphasised the need to strengthen digital marketing by leveraging modern possibilities.

With new supermarkets, mobile marketing, e-marketing, and digital systems being implemented, more focus should also be given to promoting local products, Rajeev added. PTI TBA TBA ROH