Women don tiger masks to tie rakhis to men in villages, towns surrounding MP's Pench Tiger Reserve

Bhopal, Aug 19 (PTI) The management of the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) used Raksha Bandhan as an occasion to create awareness about the protection and conservation of tigers, with women sporting tiger masks while tying rakhis to men in villages and small towns surrounding the reserve.

In a post on X on Monday, the PTR said this is the third consecutive year it has celebrated Raksha Bandhan in 130 villages, small towns adjoining the reserve.

"For the third consecutive year, the Pench Tiger Reserve is celebrating Raksha Bandhan in a unique way as Tiger Protection Day.

Continuing the tradition, we are celebrating Tiger Protection Day in 130 villages and some small towns near the tiger reserve and in Seoni and Chhindwara district headquarters by tying rakhis to villagers and society wearing tiger masks," the post stated.

The rakhi, in this instance, is a symbol for the protection of tigers and wildlife, it said.

"Just like a sister ties rakhi for her brother's long life and her safety, we all have promised to protect our forest — tigers and other wildlife," it stated.

The PTR said this unique Raksha Bandhan was not just a festival but a resolution to protect the forest and wildlife.

The PTR shared a video in which women sporting tiger masks tied rakhis to their brothers. PTI ADU ARU