Women drink liquor during 'Reclaim the night', their safety is everyone's responsibility: Bengal min

Kolkata, Sep 19 (PTI) West Bengal minister and senior TMC leader Swapan Debnath has stirred a controversy by saying that parents should monitor what their daughters do during the 'Reclaim the night' movement held after midnight, while citing an alleged incident of a protestor consuming liquor with men during one such agitation.

The Animal Resources Development Minister said that any untoward incident makes the state government responsible but the safety of women is the responsibility of everyone.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, sought to distance itself from the remarks made by the minister.

In a purported video, Debnath was seen telling a gathering in Purba Bardhaman district on Wednesday that during a recent 'Reclaim the night' movement in his area Purbasthali, a woman and two men were seen sipping beer at a hotel.

"What if something untoward would have happened to the woman? Our men had kept vigil at that time. But if they were not around? My words for parents -- your daughter had gone to join a protest. That's fine. But later, she was seen consuming liquor. We informed you (parents) to take her home, we also asked the police to ensure she is safe," he said.

Debnath said he has requested the hotel owners in his area not to sell liquor to women after midnight.

Urging parents to be more vigilant, he said, "Your daughter went for protest demanding safety for other women. But monitor what she is doing outside after midnight." "Any untoward incident will make the state accountable. We are certainly responsible for the safety of women. But those out there also have a responsibility," he added.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video which went viral on social media.

The 'Reclaim the night' movement, held in protest against the rape and murder of a woman doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was first organised on August 14 across West Bengal and repeated on three more occasions with participation of thousands of women.

As his comment sparked a row, senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said the party does not endorse such remarks.

"We cannot dictate any individual's behaviour, man or woman. Whether she should have drinks or not or where she will go. We are not into moral policing," he said.

"But the underlying note of concern for the safety of a woman, which is apparent in the comment of Swapan Debnath, should not be overlooked at the same time. It is another matter whether he should have expressed his views in such a manner in the first place," Ghosh said. PTI SUS ACD