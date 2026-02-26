Women duped of Rs 4.56 lakh by fake PWD engineer in Himachal's Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Feb 26 (PTI) A woman was allegedly duped of Rs 4.56 lakh by a man posing as an engineer from the Public Works Department here, police said on Thursday.

The accused allegedly promised to secure a job in the department. According to a complaint lodged by Neeta Devi, a resident of Ghawandal village, she met the accused, Rakesh Kumar, in February 2024.

Kumar, a resident of Chopal in Shimla district, allegedly identified himself as Public Works Department (PWD) engineer and claimed that he could help her son get a job in the department The complainant said the accused spent the next two years making excuses and did not provide her son a job. She further alleged that Kumar refused to return the money and stopped answering her phone calls.

The victim approached the police after suspecting fraud. Bilaspur SP Sandeep Dhawal said a case has been registered and a probe is on. PTI COR AKY