Women educators get anonymous letters with abusive content; Police launch probe

Palakkad (Kerala), Aug 25 (PTI) Two women, heading separate educational institutions in this north Kerala district, have received anonymous letters via post which allegedly contained abusive content, police said on Monday.

The investigators registered a case into the incident and launched a probe to trace the source of the letter.

According to police, the senior superintendent of a college and a principal of a private school in Chittoor received separate letters.

"The first letter reached the college official on August 19 and contained derogatory remarks. The next day, the school principal received the letter, which included newspaper cuttings about a student along with abusive comments targeting both the school and the student," an officer said.

Based on complaints from the management of both the institutions, Chittoor police registered cases on August 21 under sections 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and 351(4) (criminal intimidation through anonymous communication) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under section 120(o) (causing nuisance through anonymous calls, letters, messages, e-mails or a messanger) of Kerala Police Act.

Police suspect that the same person wrote both letters.

"We suspect an elderly person from the district. Further investigation is on to confirm it," the officer added.

In April 2023, a retired government employee was arrested in Palakkad for sending abusive anonymous letters to women journalists, judicial officers and government employees. He was later released on bail, police said. PTI TBA LGK ADB