Women empowerment key to overall development: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said that overall development is not possible without empowering women, asserting that his government has prioritised women's safety during its two-year tenure.

Addressing a conference at Pachgaon in Dholpur to mark two years of the state BJP government, Sharma said women would play a decisive role in achieving the goal of a 'Developed Rajasthan by 2047'.

According to an official statement, the chief minister said nearly 19.45 lakh women have received skill training, with over 12 lakh emerging as 'Lakhpati Didis', while about 4.6 lakh girls have benefited under the 'Lado Protsahan Yojana'.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said women were no longer just beneficiaries but active participants in policy-making and nation-building.

During the event, Sharma launched outbound portability under the Chief Minister Ayushman Arogya Yojana, enabling beneficiaries to avail cashless treatment outside the state, making Rajasthan the first state to introduce the facility.

He also transferred financial assistance to beneficiaries of various schemes through direct benefit transfer. PTI AG APL APL