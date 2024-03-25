Women empowerment possible only with TDP: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 25 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said women's empowerment is possible only with his party in Andhra Pradesh and alleged the ruling YSRCP revoked all the welfare schemes that were implemented by his government.

Addressing a meeting of women in his home constituency- Kuppam-, the opposition leader alleged the southern state has become a hub for ganja (marijuana) and other drugs.

"The state government is giving just Rs 100 per beneficiary of various schemes but looting Rs 1,000 from them through highly priced essentials like petrol, diesel and other commodities, including power tariff hike," Naidu charged.

Further, Naidu vowed that he will stand by women to see that their financial position improves and told them that he had come to take their blessings.

According to Naidu, people who are voting for YSRCP are 'simply betraying society' and claimed that people are ready to defeat Reddy.

Later, he addressed a rally and alleged there is no safety for anybody's property in the state under the YSRCP rule.

He called on Kuppam constituency voters to ensure a big win for him in the forthcoming Assembly elections and asserted there was no development in the constituency from 2019 to 2024.

Moreover, he expressed confidence that the NDA will return to power at the Centre by winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats and noted that TDP should win more than 160 Assembly seats in the state.

He stressed that for the development of the state, the Centre's cooperation is needed.

The simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha polls for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4. PTI STH SS