Women encouraged to opt for preventive screening at awareness session on breast cancer in Manesar

Gurugram, Oct 31 (PTI) As part of efforts to promote early detection of breast cancer, a private hospital in Manesar on Friday organised a workshop and awareness session in combination with golf to encourage preventive screening.

The event 'Swing for PINK' by Fortis Hospital, Manesar, in collaboration with BirdiesConnect aims to highlight how awareness, sports and collective action can make a real impact on women's health.

The event brought together women golfers, healthcare specialists and wellness advocates.

The key highlight of the event was a breast cancer awareness workshop led by Dr Mansi Chowhan, consultant, surgical oncology, Fortis Manesar. Participants also had the opportunity to experience Thermalytix, an innovative AI-enabled, radiation-free thermal imaging screening tool that provides a comfortable and non-invasive method for detecting early signs of breast abnormalities Dr Chowhan said the event brought together the power of sport and health to raise vital awareness of breast cancer.

"Through this unique workshop, we emphasised on the importance of regular screenings and early detection. As part of the initiative, we offered a radiation-free, AI-powered screening Thermalytix - a non-invasive thermal imaging tool that enables comfortable, accessible screening for all women," she said.

Mahipal Singh Bhanot, Business Head, Fortis Gurugram, Fortis Manesar, Fortis Shalimar Bagh and Fortis Vasant Kunj, said the event is about creating awareness in a relatable, uplifting environment and taking meaningful steps towards women's wellness.

"Through sport and conversation, we hope to break stigmas, spark dialogue, and encourage women to prioritise preventive health and regular screening," Bhanot said. Dr Alka Singh, Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram said, "Breast cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers among women. Awareness and regular screening are vital for prevention. Women should be familiar with how their breasts normally look and feel, and make self-breast examinations a monthly habit - a simple two-minute check that can help catch lumps or changes in texture at the earliest stage." Abhijit Singh, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital, Manesar, said such events help us extend our message beyond the hospital walls into everyday life, connecting with women in their own spaces and inspiring them to empower each other.

Over the next two months, Fortis Manesar will conduct 500 free mammograms across Gurugram to help detect cancers early.