Women ends life after throwing toddler daughter into well in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself after throwing her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter into a well in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported from Hadmatiya village on Wednesday where 30-year-old Bhawna threw her daughter Divyanshi into a well near her house before hanging herself from a nearby tree, police said.

Bhawna's husband, who works in Gujarat, has been informed about the incident.

The exact reason behind the woman taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that the bodies have been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem. PTI SDA ARI