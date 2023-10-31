Women entrepreneurs 'doing what they love' in Belagavi's Mahila Market

Belagavi/Hubballi (Karnataka), Oct 31 (PTI) “Women from Belagavi are strong and empowered. They just needed an opportunity and Belagavi Smart City provided them just that,” a worker at the Mahila Market in the city where women entrepreneurs own all the shops, and sell goods from across the country.

“They can now showcase their skills and earn doing what they love, in the city they love,” said Tejashwini Mahesh Bhasme, an employee of one of the shops at the Mahila Market.

Syeda Afreen Bellary, CEO of Belagavi Smart City, said that the market empowers women. “We have Mahila Market where 56 shops are owned by women entrepreneurs," she told PTI.

The unique Mahila Market at Belagavi in Karnataka was developed at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore under the smart city mission of the central government. The market has an average footfall of 18,000 per week.

The market has food outlets, stores with ethnic wear and other local items. It is a go-to place for people from all ages as there was no such food court at Belagavi previously.

The project was conceptualised as a pedestrian-friendly bazaar. The aim of the project was to develop a model of a bazaar street that can be replicated at various other street markets across the city, officials said.

Accordingly, Belagavi’s first Khau Katta (food street) has come up at Fire Station, Shri Basveshwar circle on Atal Bihari Vajpayee Road in the heart of the city, they said.

Footpath flooring with vitrified tiles and pavers, colourful fountains, e-toilets and surveillance cameras were some of the key features of the market, they said.

Many with engineering degrees and post-graduates are also pursuing their culinary dreams here, officials said.

BSC CEO Bellary said that work on 96 out of 102 projects that began in 2018 are complete. “Out of 930 crores, we have spent Rs 871 crore on the projects. The remaining six projects are ongoing which we are planning to be completed by February 2024,” she said.

“BSC has got an award from the United Nations for inclusive smart city which means that the BSC works for all sections of society. It covers health, education, social justice sector, etc,” Bellary said. Belagavi Smart City has won the south’s best city zonal award, she added.

Meanwhile, the Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City Limited (HDSCL) has also redeveloped some of its prominent markets, including the Janata Bazar.

Janata Bazar, located a few metres from Hubballi's iconic Kittur Rani Chenamma Circle, is as old as the city itself where citizens come to buy fresh vegetables, fruits, flowers and groceries at affordable prices.

Two other weekly markets – Bengeri and Unkal – have also been redeveloped. The Bengeri market is bigger and draws up to 10,000 visitors from a radius of 3 km. Unkal market is on the Pune-Bangalore national highway, near Unkal village and attracts about 4,000 shoppers, the officials stated.

Bengeri market was redeveloped at a cost of Rs 7.80 crore, while Unkal market’s redevelopment cost Rs 2.09 crore, officials said.

It was necessary to redevelop the markets as it was difficult for vendors and customers during summers and monsoons, they said.

Mohammad Ibrahim, a vendor at the Bengeri market, said that the vendors are happy as now they get water and toilet facilities.

Kumar Deormani, who sells fruits in the market, said that they had to sit on the footpath earlier but now facilities are better.

“Earlier we had to sit on the footpath areas adjacent to the market. It was inconvenient for the vendors and customers, and that also led to traffic chaos on Saturday. I have been selling fruits here since the last eight to nine years and now the facilities are far better, both from the point of view of safety and business,” Deormani said. PTI NIT NIT SKY SKY