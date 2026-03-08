Women entrepreneurs to drive economic empowerment in Andhra: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Mar 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that women entrepreneurs will play a key role in strengthening economic empowerment in the state.

Addressing International Women's Day celebrations at Amaravati Parade Grounds here, the chief minister greeted women across the country and described them as the embodiment of hard work, love and sacrifice.

The TDP supremo said that societies prosper when women are respected and empowered, affirming that he will continue making every effort, both as the chief minister and personally, to support women's upliftment.

Naidu noted that International Women's Day began in 1911 and is celebrated every year on March 8, adding that this year's theme focuses on rights, justice and action.

Highlighting leadership roles, the TDP supremo said India has a tribal woman as President and a woman serving as finance minister, reflecting growing recognition of women's capabilities.

He observed that women are natural financial managers who efficiently manage income in households, likening their role to that of finance ministers handling budgets responsibly.

He also encouraged women to prepare for future opportunities in politics, noting that 33 per cent reservation in legislatures will create greater representation for women.

Naidu said the government had set a target of creating one lakh women entrepreneurs and has already surpassed it with over 1.1 lakh women establishing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Women entrepreneurs will play a key role in strengthening economic empowerment in the state, he added.

He further noted that nearly 34,000 enterprises were set up by women in urban areas, reflecting growing participation of women in entrepreneurship across Andhra Pradesh. PTI MS KH