A new dawn: Solar irrigation empowers Bihar’s smallholder women farmers

Muzaffarpur: Indu Devi, a 35-year-old widow from Suryahi village, knows the weight of despair all too well. When her husband was hanged over a land dispute, she was left with little more than a small patch of land and debts.

But then, she heard about the concept of using solar pumps in fields for business. Despite her initial fears of how would she, a woman with no technical knowledge, operate a pump? She took the leap of faith.

Today, she earns a steady income by supplying water to neighbouring fields.

"It's just a switch on and off. But it has given me a way to survive," she said.

In this area, Indu's story is inspirational but not unique. A number of women, as part of self-help groups (SHGs), have invested in solar pumps on their land for irrigation, transforming their lives and livelihoods.

For decades, irrigation has been a major challenge in Bihar. With erratic rainfall, extreme summers amid climate change and unreliable electricity, farmers have struggled to grow crops.

Diesel pumps were expensive and inefficient, leaving smallholder farmers, especially women, at the mercy of the weather.

"The introduction of solar-powered irrigation pumps has changed the game. These pumps, operated by women, provide water at a fraction of the cost, ensuring that even the smallest plots of land can flourish," said Mukesh Chandra, team leader at Aga Khan Rural Support Programme, who helped with the installation of the solar pumps in Muzaffarpur.

But stepping out for women has not been easy.

Devki Devi, a mother of three from Kakrachak in Muzaffarpur, recalled how her alcoholic husband initially resisted the idea of a solar pump.

"He didn't let me leave the house for the SHG meetings. But when I told him about the income we could earn, he finally agreed," she said.

With a loan of 1.5 lakh rupees and a 10 per cent interest rate, Devki installed a 5 HP capacity pump in July 2023. She now supplies water to 12 farms at a rate of Rs 229 per acre, less than the amount spent on diesel pumps. In just a few months, she has earned enough to cover her family's expenses and even save some money in the bank.

However, the struggle of these women with men in their families continues.

Women like Sita Devi and Rashmi Kumari have faced resistance from their families and communities.

"Patriarchy still beats us," said Sangita, who was forced to hand over her earnings to her husband.

One of another challenges is the initial capital investment. Many women, especially those from marginalized communities, struggle to arrange the funds needed to install the solar pumps.

Like Sangita Devi, a 75-year-old from Karanpur, who just had enough land to install a solar pump, addressed this by taking a Rs 2.5 lakh loan from her village SHG. With her children grown and gone, she had no source of income.

Today, she supplies water to nearby farms and dreams of converting her thatched hut into a pucca home with her savings.

"Right now, I am paying back the loan but soon...," she said.

Another challenge is the maintenance of the solar panels. While the pumps are relatively easy to operate, keeping the panels clean and ensuring they function optimally requires regular attention. The women have risen to this challenge, learning the basics of maintenance and even training others in their communities, Chandra said.

But despite these challenges, the women have persevered.

They have learned to operate and maintain the systems, proving that they are just as capable as men and the benefits are far more for them. The solar pumps have significantly reduced the cost of irrigation, making it more affordable for smallholder farmers.

In some cases, the cost has been reduced by as much as 50 per cent, allowing farmers to invest in better seeds, fertilizers, and other inputs. This has led to an increase in agricultural output, improving food security and boosting incomes, Chandra said.

The impact of these solar pumps goes beyond irrigation.

Women are exploring new avenues, from setting up atta chakkis (flour mills) to running rice mills powered by solar energy. The savings from reduced irrigation costs have allowed families to invest in their children's education, pay off debts, and even plan for weddings.

The women of Bihar are not just earning an income, they are contributing to their communities, challenging gender norms, and building a more sustainable future.

In the villages of Bihar, where the sun once scorched the land, it now brings life. And for the women who have embraced this change, it has brought something even more precious -- hope for a better life.