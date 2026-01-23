Women farmers seek recognition, land rights at Maharashtra-MSSRF consultation

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Women farmers from across Maharashtra on Friday flagged the lack of formal recognition and land ownership as major barriers limiting their access to credit, institutional loans and government welfare schemes at a stakeholder consultation organised by the state government and the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF).

Several women shared their lived experiences, pointing out that despite contributing substantially to agriculture, they are often excluded from official records, a statement issued here said.

"I work as a sugarcane cutter and also cultivate my small, rain-dependent land, but I am neither recognised as a farmer nor as a farm labourer," said Dwarkatai Waghmare from Beed.

The consultation, held in Mumbai, was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Vikas Rastogi and MSSRF Chairperson Dr Soumya Swaminathan, and was attended by senior officials, researchers and civil society representatives working with women in agriculture.

Rastogi said women's contribution to agriculture in Maharashtra remains largely unrecognised, adding that the state has taken steps to promote sustainable and climate-resilient farming practices.

He also referred to the government's decision to observe Professor M S Swaminathan's birth anniversary as Sustainable Agriculture Day.

A draft policy paper on Women Farmers' Entitlements, jointly prepared by Vidhi Legal Centre and MSSRF, was presented during the meeting. The paper recommends adopting a work-based definition of farmers, issuing identity cards to women farmers and creating a comprehensive database to improve access to entitlements.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan said climate change has intensified challenges faced by women farmers, making policy interventions and institutional support more urgent.