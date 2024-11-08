Women feel scared wherever they see people associated with SP, says UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, claiming that women felt scared wherever they saw someone associated with the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

Advertisment

Adityanath on Friday addressed several rallies for the Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Meerapur candidate Mithilesh Pal and BJP nominees Ramveer Singh Thakur (Kundarki) and Sanjeev Sharma (Ghaziabad).

Bypolls are being held in nine assembly seats -- Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sishamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj) and Kundarki (Moradabad) -- in Uttar Pradesh on November 20.

According to a statement issued in Lucknow, Adityanath claimed that during the Yadav-led party's government between 2012 and 2017, a slogan was used that suggested a goon sat inside any vehicle that had the Samajwadi Party flag.

Advertisment

Pointing to the recent rape cases in Ayodhya and Kannauj and the alleged connection of the accused with the Samajwadi Party, he said, "'Jahaan dikhe SPaayee, wahaan bitiyaa ghabraayee (daughters are scared wherever they see Samajwadi Party people)'." "Everyone has seen their deeds in Ayodhya and Kannauj," he added.

Adityanath further said, "This is the new brand of the Samajwadi Party. They are not concerned by public shame. It is a belief that the sisters and the daughters of a village are everyone's sisters and daughters. We all believe in this but the Samajwadi Party has torn this fabric." The chief minister also said the recruitment results for 60,200 posts in the police would be announced by the end of this month.

"Earlier, youngsters from Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat and Bulandshahr districts were neglected. Now, they are recruited for government jobs without discrimination," he claimed.

Advertisment

"When the youngsters pass (the exam), Samajwadi Party leaders will suffer a loss of face. Earlier, there used to be a recruitment list for Saifai. Now, the list is prepared on the basis of merit. There will be 20 per cent women among the total recruits and the 'daughters' will punch and kick them when Samajwadi Party leaders misbehave," he said.

Adityanath also accused the Yadav-led party of opposing the Election Commission's decision to reschedule the assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh from November 13 to November 20.

"The Election Commission extended the date due to public faith. The Samajwadi Party has a problem with every good work because if there are good people and work in society, then the garbage will be sorted out. They (Samajwadi Party) feel pain seeing how people peacefully celebrate festivals." There is no protest when the date for Eid is changed if the moon is not visible and the government declares a holiday accordingly, he said. "When a constitutional institution changed the date (of bypolls) keeping in view the importance of a festival symbolising Hindu faith, the Samajwadi Party felt pain." He also claimed that the Congress, which is not contesting the bypolls in the state, and the Samajwadi Party are "getting divorced".

Advertisment

"In the Lok Sabha elections, these people had said 'khata-kat, khata-khat' but it did not benefit them. Now the rift between the two has started," Adityanath said.

He further alleged that the two INDIA bloc allies misled people by lying in the name of the Constitution and reservation.

Adityanath said, "There is a rift between the two because cheating is the nature of Samajwadi Party.'' The Samajwadi Party has fielded candidates on its symbol in all nine seats where bypolls will be held while the Congress is supporting it. The Congress had initially sought five seats while the Samajwadi Party wanted to allocate three seats to it.

Advertisment

The chief minister also claimed that the Samajwadi Party divided society for power.

Adityanath said, "Western Uttar Pradesh had to suffer the brunt of an exodus due to the Samajwadi Party government. The Samajwadi Party was dividing the society for power. Now, there are no riots in western Uttar Pradesh and exodus in Kairana. A rapid rail is running from Meerut to Delhi. Muzaffarnagar will also benefit from this facility soon." "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' is being formed while the INDIA bloc is taking the country towards division. I have seen the proposal of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly that Article 370 will be restored again. Why are the Congress and the Samajwadi Party silent on this proposal?," Adityanath asked.

"Why are the people who shed tears in the name of Palestine and Pakistan silent about Jammu and Kashmir?," he questioned.

Advertisment

Adityanath also batted for everyone to celebrate their respective festivals.

"Every caste and community should get the freedom to celebrate festivals happily. If Holi, Diwali are celebrated with joy, then there will be no hindrance in Eid too. People who play with faith belong to no one," he said. PTI NAV SZM