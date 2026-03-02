Women flock to Kerala capital ahead of 'Attukal Pongala'

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 2 (PTI) Hundreds of women from across Kerala and beyond have flocked to the state capital for the famous 'Attukal Pongala’ festival, which falls on Tuesday.

As the festival eve approached, heavy traffic was witnessed at Railway station and bus stands. In many parts of the city, devotees have begun lining the city roads and lanes with their brick hearths.

Attukal Pongala, which witnesses convergence of lakhs of women devotees here, is considered one of the largest women gatherings in the world.

The festival involves the preparation of offerings, especially 'pongala' on brick hearths for the presiding deity of the Attukal Bhagavathy temple here.

Preparing ‘pongala’, a mix of rice, jaggery and scraped coconut, is considered an auspicious all-women ritual as part of the annual festival of the Attukal temple, popularly known as the ‘Women’s Sabarimala’.

Thousands of women were present at the temple located in the heart of the city since early morning to get a glimpse of the deity.

Waiting in a long queue, an elderly woman from Tripunithura in Ernakulam told media that it has been a decades-long practice for her to arrive here for the festival annually.

Another woman from the northern Palakkad district said she came here on Sunday and was staying at a relative's house to take part in the ritual.

Women arrive days in advance to secure ideal spots on the city roads for setting up their brick hearths, where the ‘pongala’ and various other sweet delicacies are prepared in fresh earthen or metal pots.

The pongala festival marks the finale of a 10-day ritual at the shrine.

As per a local legend, the festival commemorates the hospitality shown by women in the locality to Kannagi, the divine incarnation of the protagonist of the Tamil epic ‘Silappadhikaram’, while she was on her way to avenge the injustice meted out to her husband Kovalan, after destroying Madurai city.

The festival also highlights the communal harmony and brotherhood in the state, as people of all faiths wholeheartedly make arrangements for women taking part in the ritual.

This year, an appeal by Palayam Imam V P Suhaib Maulavi to open mosques and homes to Hindu devotees on the upcoming Attukal Pongala festival day here has gone viral on social media platforms, with many netizens calling it an example of the real Kerala story.

During his Friday sermon, Maulavi urged the members of the Muslim community to extend hospitality to Hindu devotees arriving in the city for the Pongala festival.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George has said that elaborate medical arrangements are in place for the Attukal Pongala festival.

The arrangements have been made under the aegis of the district medical officer to ensure prompt medical assistance to devotees participating in the annual event, according to a statement issued by the minister's office.

On the day of Pongala, medical teams and ambulances will be deployed at 10 points across the city. In addition, 108 ambulance services, including emergency medical technicians, will be stationed at 10 locations from 5 am until the culmination of the rituals, she has said.

Special control rooms have been opened at the District Medical Office and near the Attukal temple premises, while health personnel have been deployed at the Collectorate control room as well.

In view of rising temperatures, special arrangements have been made in 12 hospitals to treat heat-related ailments, the statement said.

Facilities have been set up at various hospitals to handle any emergency situation.

Emergency facilities, including coolers to mitigate sunburn and heatstroke have been installed at health centres. Private hospitals in Attukal area are also cooperating to handle emergencies, officials added.

The Southern Railways has said that it has made additional arrangements for the upcoming 'pongala' festival.

In addition to the operation of special trains, additional stoppages, and rescheduling of trains, further measures have been implemented to ensure a safe, smooth, and convenient journey for all passengers and devotees during the festival, it said. PTI LGK ROH