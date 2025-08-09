Women flock to security camps to tie 'rakhi' on troopers' wrists across Jammu

Jammu, Aug 9 (PTI) Women turned up in large numbers at security camps across the Jammu region on Saturday to celebrate Raksha Bandhan festival with the security personnel.

They tied colourful 'rakhis' on the wrists of the security personnel belonging to the Army, BSF and CRPF and expressed gratitude to them for their efforts to safeguard the borders of the country.

The occasion, symbolising the bond of protection and mutual respect, brought festive cheer to the camps and strengthened the emotional connect between civilians and the forces, including those deployed near the Line of Control and International Border, officials said.

The visitors prayed for the safety of the security personnel, who expressed their appreciation for the warmth and affection shown by the local communities.

A defence spokesman said the soldiers celebrated Raksha Bandhan with local women and school children at various places, including Kalakote and Akhnoor near the LoC in Rajouri and Jammu districts.

The event was marked by the tying of rakhis by girl students and women on the wrists of Army personnel, who gave them sweets and other presents as tokens of appreciation, he said.

He said the event aimed to promote emotional connection, cultural integration and reinforce the trust and affection between the Army and the local population.

The smiling faces, heartfelt interactions and shared festive moments truly reflected the deep affection and respect between the soldiers and the community they serve, the spokesman said, adding the event highlighted the importance of community engagement and social cohesion.

"Troops of BSF Jammu celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with the border community of Flora, Nagbani, Marh, Jammu and Kashmir, symbolising unity and social harmony. The BSF remains committed to fostering community bonds while fulfilling its primary duty of safeguarding the nation's borders," BSF Jammu frontier said in a post on X.

In another post, the BSF said school girls from Dogra Public School and women from Mahila Mandal in R S Pura sector near the International Border in Jammu tied 'rakhis' to BSF soldiers, honouring their bravery with gratitude and pride.

CRPF personnel also opened the gates of their camps at various places to welcome girl students and women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the officials said.

"We have come to tie the rakhis to CRPF personnel so that they do not miss their sisters," Sonali Sharma said after visiting CRPF troops in the Poonch district.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jammu-Kathua-Samba range, Shiv Kumar Sharma expressed his greetings to the people on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival, and said "Police is committed to provide all kind of safety and security to our sisters, irrespective of their caste, colour, creed and religion.

He asked women to report any crime to police for timely action.