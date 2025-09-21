Women forging new path in agriculture, says UP Governor

Meerut (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday hailed the Drone Didi scheme and said women are forging a new path in this technology-based agriculture sector.

Speaking at the 18th convocation of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, she highlighted the government's efforts to make women healthier, more powerful and self-reliant.

She emphasised how technology is revolutionising agriculture, reducing costs and promoting sustainability.

The governor said that the prime minister launched the Drone Didi initiative to increase women's participation in agriculture. "Today, women are creating a new identity in agriculture by becoming Drone Didis...participation of women is essential everywhere. The government is continuously working to empower women to be healthy, empowered, and self-reliant," she said.

Drone Didi is a central sector scheme aiming to empower women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) by equipping them with drone technology to provide agricultural services.

She also announced the 'Vikasit Krishi Abhiyan', which will run from October 3 to October 18, to spread awareness of government schemes.

During the ceremony, 583 degrees and 26 medals were awarded to students. Governor Patel urged graduates to use their knowledge for national development, stating that a developed India depends on the determination of its talented youth.