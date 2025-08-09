Women from various parts of country celebrate Raksha Bandhan with forces at India-China border

Gangtok, Aug 9 (PTI) Eighteen women from five states, representing all major religions and ethnic groups of the country, tied rakhi on the wrists of security personnel guarding the India-China border in Sikkim.

The women from Sikkim, UP, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Assam tied rakhis on the wrists of soldiers posted at Nathu La, located at 14,250 ft, and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel at Lungthung Camp, located at 12,500 ft.

The women, at first, tied rakhi to Sikkim's Chief Secretary Ravindra Telang in Gangtok.

They then travelled to the remote locations to tie rakhi to the wrists of security personnel, a statement said.

"We are here to spread love and express gratitude to our soldier brothers who stay away from their families so that we can live peacefully," said Shruti Verma from Chhattisgarh.

Social worker Hemant Yadav, who organised the programme, said the spirit of national integration and emotional bonding was at the heart of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at the India-China border.

Thirty-five people from his organisation celebrated Raksha Bandhan at the SSB Headquarters at Ranipool in Gangtok.

Meanwhile, Raksha Bandhan was also celebrated by the SSB's 72nd Battalion at Yuksam in Gyalshing district.

Students of Tathang Junior High School tied rakhis on the wrists of SSB officers and personnel.

The students were informed by the officers about the recruitment process in the SSB, and were introduced to ammunition and weapons used by the force through an exhibition.

The occasion was also celebrated at the Raj Bhavan in Gangtok.

Members of the ITBP's Women Battalion tied rakhi on the wrist of Governor Om Prakash Mathur.

"Raksha Bandhan is not just a festival, but a living symbol of our cultural heritage. It strengthens the sacred connection of brother-sister as well as the sense of mutual trust, protection and affection in society," Mathur said.

"This festival inspires us to strengthen mutual respect, social harmony and family values," he added.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang visited the sacred Tsomgo Lake in the morning and prayed for the peace, prosperity, and the well-being of the state and its people.

"Feeling truly blessed to have visited the sacred Tsomgo Lake this morning on the auspicious occasion of Bhadau Purnima and Raksha Bandhan. Surrounded by the serene beauty of nature and the spiritual energy of the Himalayas, I offered my heartfelt prayers at the holy lake and at the revered Shiv Mandir situated alongside it," he said in a social media post.

Tamang also interacted with locals regarding the proposed upgradation of the Shiv Mandir and the nearby Chorten.

"Our discussions centred on enhancing the spiritual infrastructure while preserving the sanctity of this sacred site," he said.

"We collectively highlighted the importance of ensuring that any developmental activities are carried out with deep respect for the religious significance of the area, as well as in alignment with sustainable practices to protect the surrounding forest and the ecosystem," he said. PTI COR SOM