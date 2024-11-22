Women gang that stole at religious gatherings busted; 15 held

Varanasi (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) The police have arrested 15 women involved in a series of jewellery thefts at a religious 'Katha' event in Domri under the Ramnagar Police Station area here, an official said on Friday.

Jewellery worth approximately Rs 10 lakh has been recovered from the women, who were apprehended during the storytelling session of renowned Pandit Pradeep Mishra, he said.

The arrests follow a complaint filed at the Ramnagar Police Station regarding a jewellery theft during the ongoing 'Katha' event.

Acting on this complaint, Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal visited the area on Thursday and ordered a thorough investigation using CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Upon investigation, the police discovered that the women were part of a gang specializing in jewellery thefts at large gatherings.

"They had been staying at the Katha Sthal as devotees, blending in with the crowd and carrying out their crimes unnoticed. The stolen items recovered included two gold chains and nine mangalsutras, all valued at around Rs 10 lakh," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ishan Soni.

Confirming the arrests, the ACP said that the women provided false names and addresses during interrogation.

The police are continuing their investigation to uncover further details about the gang's operations.

"A case has been registered against all 15 women and we are working to identify their connections and track the full extent of their criminal activities," the officer said. PTI COR CDN AS AS