Woman dies in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after ambulance doors jam

Jaipur: A woman who had attempted suicide and was being rushed to a hospital in Rajasthan's Bhilwara town died when the ambulance doors jammed, officials said. A four-member committee has been constituted to investigate the matter.

Sulekha, 45, had attempted to end her life by hanging herself on Sunday. She was extracted by breaking the window glass of the ambulance taking her to the district hospital but it was too late. Doctors declared her brought dead.

Her family alleged that valuable time was wasted because of the jammed doors and she was stuck for 15 crucial minutes.

EMRIGHS, the ambulance operating service provider, denied that the woman died due to the doors being jammed. It said there is documentary evidence to prove she did not show any vital signs at the time of entering the ambulance. This suggested the death had occurred earlier.

District collector Namit Mehta has handed over the investigation of the matter to Assistant Collector Arun Jain. Bhilwara's chief medical and health officer Dr CP Goswami has also formed a committee to probe the matter.

"A committee comprising four members has been formed to probe the matter and submit its report at the earliest," Goswami said.