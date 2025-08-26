Women in MP drink alcohol and consume drugs more than anywhere in country: Cong leader Patwari

Bhopal, Aug 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari has kicked up a huge political storm by claiming that women and Ladli Behnas in the state consume more alcohol and drugs than anywhere else in the country, triggering demands for his ouster from the post.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday demanded that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge apologise and sack Patwari for his "insulting" comments against women.

"Madhya Pradesh has got a tamga (medal) as women of the state consume more alcohol than anywhere else in the country. The BJP, which dreams of making Madhya Pradesh a prosperous state, is responsible for this situation," Patwari told reporters on Monday.

He claimed Madhya Pradesh has the highest consumption of alcohol in India and has surpassed Punjab and other states in the drug trade.

The Congress leader accused CM Yadav of failing to take anti-addiction measures.

"Now our sisters and daughters have started taking drugs. The BJP sought votes in the name of ladli behnas (the title of the popular welfare scheme for women). The situation has become such that the consumption of drugs among women in MP is the highest in the country," he alleged.

Latching on to the comments, Yadav said Patwari's remarks reflect the Congress's attitude and "narrow mentality" towards women. "Congress has insulted Laadli behnas of the state who constitute half of the total population, by associating them with alcohol. This is unfortunate. The people will make the party pay a heavy price for this insult,” he said.

Yadav stated that the state Congress president has shown his narrow mentality by commenting on women in such a manner. “This is the conduct of the Congress party that never respected women," the chief minister said.

He said the state government won't tolerate the insult to women on the Teej festival.

"A Congress leader had said he would lock his beloved sisters in a sack. Now, Patwari has made some shameless comments against women. Our government won't tolerate the insult of sisters on the day of the Teej festival. People will return this insult strongly," Yadav said.

He demanded an apology from Mallikarjun Kharge over Patwari's remarks.

"Kharge should express regret and remove the person (Patwari) who insults women in such a manner from his post," Yadav said.

MP BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, senior party MLA Rameshwar Sharma, and Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria also panned Patwari for insulting women on the occasion of Hartalika Teej and demanded an apology.

In a post on 'X', Khandelwal said, "The shameful statement of Madhya Pradesh Congress President and Rahul Gandhi's favourite Jitu Patwari insulting the women-power of the state by calling them drunks. Even the strongest possible words are less for condemnation".

"Today, when crores of sisters across the country are observing Hartalika Teej fast with pure devotion, using such indecent and insulting language against the women's power is not only an insult to the Indian culture but also to the faith of crores of women", he stated.

Khandelwal alleged that Congress is agitated as it couldn't tolerate the monthly financial assistance being provided to "beloved sisters" by the Mohan Yadav government. PTI MAS NSK