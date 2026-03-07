Women in positions of responsibility should other women move forward: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that capable women in positions of responsibility should help other women by providing the support and opportunities needed to move forward.

Speaking at the "Bharati Naari to Narayani: National Convention of Women Thought Leaders" organised by Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, Gupta said women must work together to ensure that the next generation of girls gets better opportunities.

The chief minister said the country is progressing, and it is important that daughters receive the courage and opportunities that many women earlier could not get.

She said women who are currently holding positions of responsibility should extend support to others who need guidance, resources and encouragement to advance in life.

"When women hold each other's hands and move forward together, it becomes easier for the coming generations to progress with confidence," Gupta said.

The chief minister congratulated the organisers for holding discussions over two days and said such platforms can provide direction and motivation to women to contribute actively in different sectors. She also expressed hope that the deliberations during the convention would help strengthen efforts aimed at supporting women and encouraging greater participation of girls and women in the country's development process.