Women joining armed forces reflects changing scenario of country: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Nov 9 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) said women joining the armed forces reflects the changing scenario of the country.

Reviewing the attestation parade of the Assam Rifles Mahila recruits at Assam Rifles Training Centre and School (ARTC&S) at Sukhovi in Nagaland on Wednesday, he said women recruits' attestation parade is the best example of women empowerment.

"These women personnel will secure a good livelihood for themselves and for their family and also inspire the girls in the future to stand on their own feet and contribute to the progress of the nation," Parnaik said.

The governor took salute of the marching contingents commanded by recruit Maina Saikia, a Raj Bhavan communique said here.

The governor appreciated the women recruits in the parade, officers and instructors of the centre, which aims to make capable, disciplined and physically and mentally fit soldiers.

He said the Assam Rifles personnel are stationed in counter insurgency operation areas, therefore, it is very important that they prepare themselves to take on their responsibilities with efficiency and effectiveness.

Altogether 382 women recruits including 12 from Arunachal Pradesh, after 44 weeks training, attested to the Assam Rifles.

The graduates will be posted in different units of the Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of the North East region.

The governor presented awards to the best recruits in battle craft, weapon handling, jungle lane shooting and other specializations in counter insurgency operations.

Recruit Nonie Chizo received the overall best recruit award, while Vephilu Hoshi received the award for best in physical training. Recruits Maina Saikia and Catherine M Saidan received the awards for best in drill and best in firing respectively.

Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen PC Nair, Assam Rifles Training Centre and School commandant Brig Raman Sharma were present at the ceremony. PTI UPL RG