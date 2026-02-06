Women lawyers protest at Tis Hazari, demand 50 pc quota in legal jobs, panels

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Several women lawyers on Friday held a protest at Tis Hazari district court complex demanding 50 per cent reservation for them in all law related jobs, empanelments, and bar bodies.

The protest, which was held near the civil side of the court complex, was addressed by the General Secretary of Pragatisheel Mahila Sangathan (PMS), Poonam Kaushik, and Chander Nigam.

“Today we have gathered here representing the Lawyers Unit of PMS to release the demand charter of women lawyers. We have gathered to address the existing challenges practicing women lawyers face in litigation, whether it’s lack of dignity at work, failure of existing grievance redressal mechanisms to address sexual harassment at workplace, or lack of equal opportunities to work,” Kaushik said.

“Patriarchy reflects itself even in the legal profession as there are only 15-16 per cent of women lawyers in the entire country, even though women fill up half the seats at the existing law schools.

"This is because there is no certainty in getting work or a reliable income for women. They even struggle to build the necessary network to tap into the workforce as they are told to prioritise staying at home to look after their family…,” she said.

The state must take up the responsibility here to ensure conducive conditions for women at the workplace, Kaushik added.

The demand charter seeks 50 per cent reservation for women lawyers in all relevant government and private panels, and in appointments made by or under the authority of high courts, district courts, legal services authorities, tribunals, bar bodies, local commissioners, and similar bodies.

The charter also calls for setting up an academic cell or mentorship panel to support women lawyers by providing structured training, mentorship, and financial security.

They suggest the state bar council and the Bar Council of India should also facilitate the placement of new women advocates in senior advocates’ chambers with a fixed monthly salary paid transparently.

Additionally, they sought for independently practicing women advocates to receive a monthly financial assistance of at least Rs 5,000 for their first three years of practice.

PMS has been actively fighting for women’s rights within legal institutions in Delhi for over two decades now.

In 1999, they were the first to protest for the establishment of creche facilities in all district courts.

As of date, all district courts in Delhi barring two have fully functioning creche facilities.

From 2005 to 2007, they had protested for reservations for women lawyers in bar bodies.

On December 8, the Supreme Court mandated 30 per cent women representation in state bar councils where elections are pending. PTI MDB SJK SJK NB NB