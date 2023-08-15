Women leaders hoist national flag at Indian Youth Congress office

New Delhi: On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, women leaders of the Indian Youth Congress hoisted the national flag at the IYC office to highlight its women empowerment programme ‘Super Shakti SHE’.

Advertisment

The IYC had started the ‘Super Shakti SHE' program in the National Convention of Youth Congress in Bengaluru for "women empowerment" across the country.

IYC national president Srinivas BV said that glimpses of women empowerment will be seen across the country at state, district and assembly level under the programme.

"The IYC is trying to connect women across the country through Shakti club and through these clubs, we will try to ensure that whatever field women want to move forward in the future, they can be empowered by us. We will provide all possible help to them," Srinivas said.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also launched a similar programme called the "Indira fellowship" -- another IYC initiative.

Members of the fellowship will work closely with her respective districts to further organise the 'Indira Activity Centre'. She will work in various major domains i.e. awareness, sisterhood and nation building, and democratic participation.