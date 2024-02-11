Women-led development in J-K our prime objective: LG

Jammu, Feb 11 (PTI) Asserting that women-led development is the prime objective of his administration, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday directed educational institutions and departments to make policy interventions to further increase women's participation in Science and allied disciplines.

"I strongly believe the active participation of women in science, technology and research can build India as a global innovation powerhouse.

"Women-led development in J&K is our prime objective. It is our collective responsibility to achieve this goal," the Lt Governor said, addressing the inaugural session of the three-day 'J&K Women Science Congress 2024' at the University of Jammu.

He also impressed upon the universities and different stakeholders to take prominent writers and filmmakers on board for publications and films dedicated to women scientists and innovators of Jammu Kashmir.

"Increased female participation in PhD courses and special research projects in science and technology should be ensured, besides necessary financial and technical resource support must be extended to women scientists associated with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines," Sinha said.

He instructed the J&K Science and Technology department to establish a special cell integrated with the women entrepreneurship platform of NITI Aayog.

Appreciating the efforts of the University of Jammu for promoting research and innovation in diverse fields, the Lt Governor highlighted the consistent efforts of the administration to bridge the gender gap at all levels of STEM disciplines in the Union Territory.

"Today, I am happy to see our daughters are driving innovation and change. We are proud of women scientists and tech leaders.

"From space to Artificial Intelligence, from entrepreneurship to healthcare, from education to innovation, from agriculture to research, the Nari Shakti is breaking barriers and inspiring the new generation," he said. PTI TAS CK