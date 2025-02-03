Women-led startups from India making global mark: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said some of the women-led startups from India are making a global mark.

Not only this, he said, even in difficult sectors like space, women-led projects have been hailed worldwide and cited the example of India’s solar mission “Aditya L1” which is led by Nigar Shaji who became known as ISRO’s "Sunny Lady".

"Women-led development is a key priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance agenda with the vision that women-led startups will place India on the global map in the years to come and our women entrepreneurs have the potential to realise that goal," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

Speaking to a delegation of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry-Ladies Organisation (FICCI-FLO), led by its YFLO (Young FICCI Ladies Organisation) Delhi President Payal Kanodia, the minister said Modi has laid out the vision of Indian startups leading the global innovation race, with women-led businesses at the forefront across sectors.

He said that from 2014 onwards, women's empowerment has got a practical meaning with many of the welfare schemes, including entrepreneurship-promoting schemes like PM MUDRA and PM Vishwakarma, largely benefiting the women workforce.

Singh said, women entrepreneurship is being promoted in a big way under the leadership of Modi.

He said the paradigm shift in women's empowerment has enabled womenfolk to increasingly assume leadership roles in every sphere of life and every profession, moving away from a long-held participatory role.

Singh said the Modi government has taken several revolutionary steps to provide employment avenues to its youth populace by launching various schemes and revolutionising the work culture in the country.

The government did this by combining the best features of Indian tradition with modernity, keeping in view the diversity of the country, Singh added. PTI AKV RHL