Women left-out of Rs 1,000 assistance scheme will be enrolled soon: Dy CM Udhayanidhi

Chennai, Jun 11 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said women, who are eligible to be enrolled in the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme and left-out of this initiative would soon be included.

Udhayanidhi, speaking to reporters, said that preliminary work related to the task was on.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had himself announced in the Assembly in April that steps shall be taken to cover all eligible women beneficiaries in the scheme, the Deputy Chief Minister said adding an announcement in this regard would soon be made.

"Soon, there will be an announcement." Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam (Kalaignar Women Rights Scheme), the Rs 1,000 assistance scheme named after former chief minister M Karunanidhi is part of the flagship schemes of the DMK government. PTI VGN VGN ROH