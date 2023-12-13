Women legislators give a miss to lecture on cyber security

Nagpur, Dec 13 (PTI) Most women legislators on Wednesday gave a miss to a lecture by a cyber security expert organised here by the Maharashtra state women's rights commission.

More than ten women members of the Maharashtra Assembly and Legislative Council turned up for the seminar organised by the commission which coincided with the ongoing winter session of the state legislature here.

Chairperson of the commission Rupali Chakankar, deputy chairperson of the legislative council Neelam Gorhe and state minister for women and child development Aditi Tatkare were present on the stage.

But after Gorhe's speech, none of the women legislators stayed back for a lecture by Sandeep Gadia, a cyber security expert.

A commission source said that the legislators left because they wanted to attend a special dinner organised at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence.

Gadia completed his session before the audience of the members and invitees of the women's commission. PTI ND KRK